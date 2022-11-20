Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.0% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

