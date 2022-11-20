Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Buys $223,200.00 in Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp bought 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,200,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,327.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Charah Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHRA opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.64. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charah Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

