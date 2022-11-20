Charles Cotton Sells 10,000 Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) insider Charles Cotton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($16.53), for a total value of £140,700 ($165,334.90).

Frontier Developments Stock Down 2.8 %

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,264 ($14.85) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,289.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,361.01. Frontier Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,530 ($29.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of £498.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,495.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDEV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($21.80) to GBX 1,800 ($21.15) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,326.25 ($27.34).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Further Reading

