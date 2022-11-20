Charles Peal Sells 10,000 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($10.93), for a total value of £93,000 ($109,283.20).

Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance

LON LOK opened at GBX 935 ($10.99) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 853.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 938.03. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 674 ($7.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,090 ($12.81). The company has a market capitalization of £280.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,337.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Lok’nStore Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.25 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.