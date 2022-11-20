Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CAO Sells $212,544.45 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $242.15 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $396.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Charles River Laboratories International

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.