Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CAO Sells $212,544.45 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CRL stock opened at $242.15 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $396.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
