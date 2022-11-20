Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,215,000 after buying an additional 161,033 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $374.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.73 and a 200-day moving average of $420.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $693.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.