ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCXI. SVB Leerink downgraded ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.
ChemoCentryx Stock Performance
Shares of CCXI opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38.
Institutional Trading of ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.