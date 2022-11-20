ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCXI. SVB Leerink downgraded ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of CCXI opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 321,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

