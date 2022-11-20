Chico’s FAS (CHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Chico’s FAS has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.79-$0.87 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.11-$0.14 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CHS stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $897.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

