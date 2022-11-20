China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

