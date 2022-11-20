Christopher Posner Sells 14,470 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $589.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,171,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after buying an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

