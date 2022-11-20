Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 10,474 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 3.0 %

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.