Cibc World Market Inc. Buys Shares of 82,309 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.33% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIXY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 868.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,642 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,047,000.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIXY opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.