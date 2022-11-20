Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,442 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,156,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,434,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,429,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,752,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,655 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

