Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,714,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,127,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIOV opened at $166.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.97. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.14 and a 1-year high of $189.24.

