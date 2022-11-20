Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 19.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,766,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 287,340 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 25.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Mattel by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 254,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

