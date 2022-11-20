Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 5,550 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XENE. Wedbush raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

