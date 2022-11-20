Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 602 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

