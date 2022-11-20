Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,427 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $98.31 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

