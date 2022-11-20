Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 46,988 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,988 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.10% of Equinox Gold worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

