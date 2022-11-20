Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ciena Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.
About Ciena
Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.
