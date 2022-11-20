Citigroup Boosts CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target to $26.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.33.
CIRCOR International Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE CIR opened at $25.18 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $512.66 million, a PE ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.