Citigroup Boosts CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target to $26.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

NYSE CIR opened at $25.18 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $512.66 million, a PE ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 157,018 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

