Citigroup Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $320.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to $320.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $305.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.26.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

