Citigroup Boosts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $39.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
NYSE VVV opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.36.
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
