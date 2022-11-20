Citigroup Boosts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $39.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

About Valvoline

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 87.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 88.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,886,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,812,000 after buying an additional 60,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

