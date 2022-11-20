Citigroup Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $144.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.93% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.
Shares of BABA opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $145.06.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
