Citigroup Raises Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Price Target to $2.10

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $1.70 to $2.10 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Gannett from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. Gannett has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 33.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Gannett by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 469,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gannett by 31.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

