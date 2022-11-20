Citigroup Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $90.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

