Citigroup Raises United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Price Target to €21.50

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to €21.50 ($22.16) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised United Internet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

United Internet Price Performance

UDIRF stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. United Internet has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Stories

