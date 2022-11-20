CL King Increases J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Price Target to $180.00

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CL King from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $156.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.76. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.91.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.82%.

In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $15,624,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,544,000 after acquiring an additional 89,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 73,883 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 140.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

