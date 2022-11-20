Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider Sells $1,048,000.00 in Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.98. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

