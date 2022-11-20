ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE) Shares Up 0.5%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $42.78. 6,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 35,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37.

