ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE) Shares Up 0.5%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $42.78. 6,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 35,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.