Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) CEO Sells $1,056,900.00 in Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 191.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.