Clive Watson Acquires 41,099 Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Stock

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2022

Kier Group plc (LON:KIEGet Rating) insider Clive Watson acquired 41,099 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £24,659.40 ($28,976.97).

Kier Group Stock Up 6.0 %

KIE opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.74) on Friday. Kier Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.40 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,110.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.57.

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.