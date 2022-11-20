Clive Watson Acquires 41,099 Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating) insider Clive Watson acquired 41,099 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £24,659.40 ($28,976.97).
Kier Group Stock Up 6.0 %
KIE opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.74) on Friday. Kier Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.40 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,110.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.57.
Kier Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.