Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

CLVS opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

