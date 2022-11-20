Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,157 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $111,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18,751.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 159,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 956,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $67,364,000 after purchasing an additional 261,946 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,202 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.