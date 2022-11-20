Colliers Securities Lowers Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target to $13.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Colliers Securities to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WSR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

WSR opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $464.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

