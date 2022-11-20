Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $74.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,559.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 623.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 360,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 310,913 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $16,133,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 57.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 523,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

