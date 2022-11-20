ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ContraFect in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for ContraFect’s current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

ContraFect Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContraFect stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter worth about $41,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in ContraFect by 15.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 356,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ContraFect by 62.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.