Contrasting Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) and Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals and Generation Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Generation Bio 0 2 5 0 2.71

Citius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.45%. Generation Bio has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 222.12%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Generation Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.78% -22.97% Generation Bio N/A -39.52% -31.03%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Generation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Bio has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Generation Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Generation Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Generation Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$23.05 million ($0.20) -5.55 Generation Bio N/A N/A -$119.15 million ($2.34) -2.22

Citius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generation Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats Generation Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

