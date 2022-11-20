Contrasting TFI International (NYSE:TFII) & Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TFI International and Cosmos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 2 11 0 2.85 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFI International presently has a consensus target price of $128.11, suggesting a potential upside of 22.24%. Given TFI International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 9.05% 31.66% 12.52% Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TFI International and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TFI International and Cosmos Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $7.22 billion 1.26 $664.36 million $8.81 11.90 Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TFI International beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank container, and dedicated services, as well as TL brokerage services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 13,384 tractors, 50,091 trailers, and 9,428 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

