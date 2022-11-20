Cowen Cuts Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $3.25

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $3.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital downgraded Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

