Cowen Trims KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Target Price to $6.50

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.94.
KORE Group Trading Down 4.1 %
NYSE:KORE opened at $2.34 on Thursday. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $178.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.
KORE Group Company Profile
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
