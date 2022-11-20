Cowen Trims KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Target Price to $6.50

KORE Group (NYSE:KOREGet Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.94.

NYSE:KORE opened at $2.34 on Thursday. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $178.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in KORE Group by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 307,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 226,219 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 802,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KORE Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KORE Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

