Craig Hallum Cuts Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Price Target to $4.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FATH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FATH opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Institutional Trading of Fathom Digital Manufacturing

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.