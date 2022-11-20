Craig Hallum Cuts Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Price Target to $4.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FATH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.90.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FATH opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.
Institutional Trading of Fathom Digital Manufacturing
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.