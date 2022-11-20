Craig Hallum Trims Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Target Price to $2.50

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum to $2.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.