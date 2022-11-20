Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €6.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.39) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €8.50 ($8.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.70) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.70) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.43) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €8.70 ($8.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a 12 month high of €15.55 ($16.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.36.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

