Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

