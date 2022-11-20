Credit Suisse Group Lowers Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $2.10

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $2.10 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIXX. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 228,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 32,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

