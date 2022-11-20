Credit Suisse Group Trims Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Target Price to $12.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

GLUE opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 151.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 141.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

