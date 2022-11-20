Credit Suisse Group Trims Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Target Price to $39.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SIX opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,004,175 shares of company stock worth $23,413,399 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

