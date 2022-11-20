CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $205.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $269.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.



