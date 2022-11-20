CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.20. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. CureVac shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 1,040 shares.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 226.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 115.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CureVac by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CureVac by 35.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CureVac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

